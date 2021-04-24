Two Southwest Iowa small businesses will launch soon, thanks to a loan from the Nebraska Enterprise Fund. The nonprofit just recently expanded to its neighboring state.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
- ‘I don’t know if I would be able to do it without them’: More support for small businesses - April 23, 2021
- Louisville company invests in minority businesses as owners struggle with bank loan approvals - April 23, 2021
- Cal Relief Grants: How California small businesses can apply for up to $25,000 - April 23, 2021