Satanic Lives Matter,” “F—k The System,” “Broke BestFriends” and “Money Slut Mafia” were all businesses approved for PPP loans worth thousands of dollars — even though the latter three all filed for t …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
I-Team: A Company Called “F–k The System, LLC” Got a PPP Loan
Satanic Lives Matter,” “F—k The System,” “Broke BestFriends” and “Money Slut Mafia” were all businesses approved for PPP loans worth thousands of dollars — even though the latter three all filed for t …