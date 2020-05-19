The Independent Community Bankers of America has launched an initiative to connect small businesses across the country with local community banks that continue to offer Paycheck Protection Program …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by Business Loans Editor (see all)
- 31% Of Small Businesses Have Stopped Operating Amid Coronavirus: Sheryl Sandberg Shares How Facebook’s Latest Product Aims To Help - May 19, 2020
- ICBA ramps up efforts to connect small businesses seeking PPP with lenders - May 19, 2020
- PPP SMALL BUSINESS LOANS: How $659 billion in coronavirus-linked loans are being spread across lenders, states, and industries - May 19, 2020