While the Federal Reserve has cut its short-term interest rate target by three-quarters of a percentage point since mid-September, 30-year fixed-rate home mortgage rates rose by almost as much during …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by Business Loans Editor (see all)
- After Helene, some want grant aid for small businesses. What will NC legislators do? - November 20, 2024
- If the Fed is cutting interest rates, why are mortgages and business loans costing more? - November 20, 2024
- Inside Fifth Third’s small-business lending boost in Charlotte’s West End - November 20, 2024