IFC has signed an agreement with Bangladesh Bank (BB) to implement a Credit Guarantee Scheme (CGS) for Cottage, Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (CMSMEs) to support small businesses facing …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by Business Loans Editor (see all)
- ICYMI: $100 Billion in Covid Relief Funds Stolen Through PPP Loans and Additional Programs - December 26, 2021
- IFC, BB ink deal for credit guarantee scheme to benefit COVID-hit small businesses - December 26, 2021
- EDITORIAL: Crow and Hickenlooper stand up for new businesses - December 26, 2021