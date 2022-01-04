IIFL Finance, non-banking financial companies (NBFC), has launched gold loan products with interest rates starting from 0.54 percent. The scheme is available in more than 2200 branches of IIFL Finance …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by Business Loans Editor (see all)
- IIFL Finance offers gold loan at 0.54% per month; check here for details - January 4, 2022
- When is the best time to borrow money for your small business? - January 4, 2022
- Impending COVID-19 third wave, shifting regulatory landscape leave small and micro businesses facing uncertainty - January 4, 2022