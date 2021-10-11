IIFL Finance will now offer business loans over Whatsapp

Users will be able to avail a loan of up to ₹10 lakh with minimum documentation and approval in 5 minutes. IIFL Finance has partnered fintech firm Setu to roll out the feature …
