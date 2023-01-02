Illinois is set to receive $354.6 million in federal funding for four state programs to help small businesses, the U.S. Treasury announced.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by Business Loans Editor (see all)
- Illinois announces $350 million for small business support, but some worry policy costs will offset assistance - January 2, 2023
- Here’s what happened to the P10-B Covid-19 loan program for small businesses - January 2, 2023
- U.S Small Business Association offering up to $1 million in disaster assistance loans for November tornadoes - January 2, 2023