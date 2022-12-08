Small businesses in Illinois will soon get access to more loans thanks to the American Rescue Plan Act. The federal government announced Wednesday it is giving seven states, including Illinois, an …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by Business Loans Editor (see all)
- Illinois receives more than $350 million in federal support for small businesses - December 8, 2022
- FE Exclusive: Govt’s CGTMSE scheme slashes guarantee fee for banks to boost small business lending - December 7, 2022
- Sponsor of Florida’s ‘Don’t Say Gay’ law accused of COVID-19 loan fraud - December 7, 2022