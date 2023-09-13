The watchdog overseeing agencies under Gov. J.B. Pritzker has referred 177 cases to law enforcement in which there was “reasonable cause to believe” a state worker “improperly obtained” a federal pandemic business relief loan,
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by Business Loans Editor (see all)
- Illinois watchdog has referred 177 cases of alleged PPP loan fraud by state workers to law enforcement - September 12, 2023
- Government-funded loan scheme hits £1bn lending as 40% goes to female founders - September 12, 2023
- Micro loan applications open through Greater West Dayton Incubator - September 12, 2023