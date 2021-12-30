Nagat Mohamed was in dire straits. After sales at her clothes shop in Egypt’s Nile Delta plummeted, she took out a loan from a microfinance company to keep the business going – but did not earn enough …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by Business Loans Editor (see all)
- In Egypt, lending apps boost cash-strapped women business owners - December 29, 2021
- Business owner recalls being denied SBA loan, SBA says denial letter isn’t the end - December 29, 2021
- Congresswoman Escobar Announces Over $490 Million in SBA Loans to El Paso Small Businesses - December 29, 2021