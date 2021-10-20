October is observed every year as National Women’s Small Business Month. Did you know that up until 1988, some states required women to have a male relative to …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by Business Loans Editor (see all)
- IN FOCUS: National Women’s Small Business Month - October 20, 2021
- NC Small Business Administration official talks to Rowan Chamber about pandemic help - October 20, 2021
- North Texas man admits to orchestrating $23 million PPP loan fraud scheme - October 19, 2021