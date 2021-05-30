China’s inclusive loans to micro and small enterprises (MSEs) rose by 32.5 percent year on year at the end of April as the country continues its targeted support for enterprises hit hard by COVID-19.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Inclusive loans to micro, small firms in China up 32.5% YoY in April
China’s inclusive loans to micro and small enterprises (MSEs) rose by 32.5 percent year on year at the end of April as the country continues its targeted support for enterprises hit hard by COVID-19.