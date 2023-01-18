As one Atlanta business owner put it, women- and Black-owned businesses are often “over-mentored and underfunded.” Here’s how one local CDFI is changing that dynamic.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by Business Loans Editor (see all)
- Increasing Access to Capital For Minority-Owned Businesses In Atlanta - January 18, 2023
- Small Tennessee farmers to USDA: Tyson’s poultry contractors aren’t family farms - January 18, 2023
- Why the high forgiveness rate of PPP loans is troubling to many people - January 18, 2023