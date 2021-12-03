The digital lending market is forecasted to show accelerated growth between 2019 and 2025. The digital lending market in India is poised to grow from $110 billion in 2019 to $350 billion in 2023. This …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by Business Loans Editor (see all)
- Covid loan anti-fraud checks inadequate – watchdog - December 3, 2021
- IOU Financial Introduces 24-Month Term Loan - December 3, 2021
- India Business Loan Apps Market Report 2021 Featuring FlexiLoans, HappyLoan, Incred, LendingKart - December 3, 2021