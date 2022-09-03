India’s financial crime fighting agency searched the offices of fintech unicorns Paytm and Razorpay as well as Cashfree on Friday as part of an ongoing investigation into fraudulent Chinese loan apps, …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by Business Loans Editor (see all)
- The IRS is not expanding its workforce because of Joe Biden’s student loan forgiveness - September 3, 2022
- Indian agency searches fintech Paytm, Razorpay and Cashfree offices in Chinese loan apps probe - September 3, 2022
- ERC Credit Causes Confusion For Many Small Business Owners - September 3, 2022