MUMBAI (Reuters) – Indian banks could see an increase in bad loans in the retail and small business segments from its recent low levels, an official with the country’s largest lender said on Thursday.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by Business Loans Editor (see all)
- Indian banks may face rise in bad loans from retail, small businesses – SBI official - February 23, 2023
- How Do SME Loans Work And Should I Get One As A Business-Owner? - February 23, 2023
- Should You Get an Unsecured Business Loan for Your Small Business? - February 22, 2023