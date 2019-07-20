The official said the government plans to source up to 1 trillion Indian rupees of loans from foreign institutions because Indian banks were not in a position to provide enough capital for the small …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by Business Loans Editor (see all)
- Indian govt seeks $14.5 foreign loans for small firms - July 19, 2019
- Cortez Masto seeks loan transparency for would-be franchise owners - July 19, 2019
- $400M available for renewable energy system and energy efficiency loan guarantees - July 19, 2019