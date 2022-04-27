Inflation is starting to make itself felt in customer debts, according to small business lender Prospa, which posted a $69m lift in its loan book. Revenue surged 61 per cent to a record $45.9m for the …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by Business Loans Editor (see all)
- Inflation expectations driving small business lending at Prospa - April 27, 2022
- Aditya Birla Capital: Will A Management Transition Breathe New Life Into The Business? - April 26, 2022
- All Kentucky business recovery centers to close soon - April 26, 2022