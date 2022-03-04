About 39% of small-business owners reported they had taken out a loan in the past year in response to growing inflationary pressures. Covid-19 is still a concern, but it has been surpassed by both …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by Business Loans Editor (see all)
- Eligibility, timing in question for PPP loans; $1.2 million went to Pennsylvania unions - March 4, 2022
- Inflation, rising costs dominate small business worries - March 4, 2022
- Rye Ophthalmologist Gets 8 Years For COVID-19 Loan Fraud - March 4, 2022