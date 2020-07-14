The U.S. Small Business Administration’s internal watchdog has launched an inquiry into a technical glitch that led many small businesses to receive duplicate loans through a high-profile federal …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by Business Loans Editor (see all)
- Banks will collect billions in fees on PPP small business loans, according to a new report - July 14, 2020
- Internal U.S. small business watchdog launches inquiry into duplicate pandemic loans - July 14, 2020
- Tips for small businesses to survive COVID-19, from a CEO who set up his company amid the 2008 financial crisis and now advises Toyota and Century 21 - July 14, 2020