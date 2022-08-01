IOU FINANCIAL INC. (“IOU” or “the Company”) (TSXV: IOU), a leading online lender to small businesses (IOUFinancial.com), announced today the introduction of its new Premier PLUS term loan product for …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by Business Loans Editor (see all)
- IOU FINANCIAL INTRODUCES $1.5 MILLION SMALL BUSINESS TERM LOAN - August 1, 2022
- Federal loan center opens in Highland Park to help businesses, organizations impacted by parade shooting; ‘They need to be served’ - August 1, 2022
- Highland Park businesses recovering from shooting with help of small business loans - August 1, 2022