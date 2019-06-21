She said many are taking out loans to rebuild but have been hit with another round … Senator Joni Ernst (R-IA) said of Shimkat’s appearance = on Capitol Hill, “Her testimony in the small business …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by Business Loans Editor (see all)
- Iowa small business official advocates on Capitol Hill for business hit by flooding - June 20, 2019
- BoE to Help Create Data Platform for Small Company Loans - June 20, 2019
- Community Concepts receives $4M loan from Androscoggin Bank - June 20, 2019