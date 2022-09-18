IP addresses in China, Russia, Iran, Cuba among recipients of US COVID-19 small business loan funds

The Small Business Administration disbursed over 41,000 Economic Injury Disaster Loans worth $1.3B to foreign IP addresses, according to IG report.
