Ireland’s P2P lending platform Linked Finance reports issuing €7M in loans via government’s credit guarantee scheme.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
- Accenture Delivers Cloud-Based Solution to Help Regions Bank Enhance PPP Loan Application and Forgiveness Processes - March 30, 2021
- Ireland’s P2P Lender Linked Finance Reports Issuing €7M in Loans via Government’s Credit Guarantee Scheme - March 30, 2021
- Live updates: Biden to sign legislation extending pandemic-era loan program for small businesses - March 30, 2021