Companies that have their loans under the Paycheck Protection Program forgiven won’t be able to take tax deductions for the wages and other associated expenses, the Internal Revenue Service said.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by Business Loans Editor (see all)
- Who Decides What Is A Small Business For PPP Loans? - April 30, 2020
- IRS Denies Deductions Tied to Small-Business Loans - April 30, 2020
- Ex-TARP watchdog says Washington is to blame for large companies receiving small business loans - April 30, 2020