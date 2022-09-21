The Internal Revenue Service said Wednesday that improperly forgiven Paycheck Protection Program loans are taxable, as federal investigators uncover billions of dollars in fraud tied to pandemic …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by Business Loans Editor (see all)
- IRS says improperly forgiven PPP loans are taxable - September 21, 2022
- Banks to see sharp fall in bad loans, but exposures to small businesses a worry: Crisil - September 21, 2022
- Small-business grants, loans and programs you can apply for now - September 21, 2022