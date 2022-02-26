The man claimed the funds were spent on payroll expenses, though there were no records of those companies paying wages to any employees.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by Business Loans Editor (see all)
- Irvine man arrested for alleged fraud involving $5 million in COVID-relief loans - February 25, 2022
- Loans available for Northwest Georgia businesses recovering post-pandemic - February 25, 2022
- Irvine Man Held on Federal Charge Involving COVID-19 Relief Loans Fraud - February 25, 2022