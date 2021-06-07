One option might be the pandemic-modified Economic Injury Disaster Loan (EIDL) program, now known as the COVID-19 EIDL. But before you decide to apply, it’s wise to read the fine print. Throughout its …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Is a COVID-19 Economic Injury Disaster Loan right for your business?
One option might be the pandemic-modified Economic Injury Disaster Loan (EIDL) program, now known as the COVID-19 EIDL. But before you decide to apply, it’s wise to read the fine print. Throughout its …