The short-term costs can be quite high, so unless you are in a serious bind, avoid it,” says Alex Shvarts, founder of FundKite, a Manhattan company that provides funding for small businesses. If you s…
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by Business Loans Editor (see all)
- Is a Refund Anticipation Loan worth it? - March 3, 2019
- One Month Left to Apply for SBA Disaster Loans in Alaska - March 2, 2019
- One Month Left to Apply for SBA Disaster Loans in Missouri, Oklahoma - March 2, 2019