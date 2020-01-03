Data shows us that about 80% of small business loans a being rejected by major banks, while the more flexible SBA loan program is still only approving about half their applications. However, there isn …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by Business Loans Editor (see all)
- Is Applying For A Small Business Loan A Waste Of Time? - January 2, 2020
- Ready Capital Corporation Completes Acquisition of Irish Portfolio of Small Balance Commercial Loans - January 2, 2020
- Guangdong Blockchain Financing Platform Aims to Help Small Business - January 2, 2020