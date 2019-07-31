… People looking to take out loans — and those with loans linked to shorter-term interest rates such as some car loans, small-business loans and credit card debt — will likely benefit from the Fed …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Is the Fed interest-rate cut good? Depends if you’re a borrower or saver
… People looking to take out loans — and those with loans linked to shorter-term interest rates such as some car loans, small-business loans and credit card debt — will likely benefit from the Fed …