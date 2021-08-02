From Cafe con Leche in Newtown to Den of Sinz in Bristol, minority-owned business owners share their stories of struggle and survival during COVID.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by Business Loans Editor (see all)
- ‘It killed our savings’: Hardest hit during COVID, Black and Hispanic businesses look to bounce back - August 1, 2021
- Prospa Lends Full Allocation Under Government’s Business Finance Guarantee Scheme To Support Kiwi Small Businesses - August 1, 2021
- Prospa lends full allocation under government’s Business Finance Guarantee - August 1, 2021