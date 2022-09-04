Small business owner Nesha Pai says it took her a year to find a solid bookkeeper for her accounting business based in Charlotte, North Carolina.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by Business Loans Editor (see all)
- It took ‘a whole year to find the person I’m hiring’: Small biz owner - September 4, 2022
- Opinion: Why is helping young people crushed with debt a handout, but a PPP loan isn’t? - September 4, 2022
- 62 area small businesses receive loans from town to help with expenses - September 4, 2022