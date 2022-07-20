It’s Not Just China Homebuyers. Now Property Suppliers Are Boycotting Loans.

Some suppliers to Chinese real estate developers are refusing to repay bank loans because of unpaid bills owed to them, a sign that the loan boycott that started with homebuyers is starting to spread.
