‘It’s very discouraging’: America’s new $600 billion rescue program for small businesses is off to a rocky start

The Federal Reserve’s Main Street lending program is supposed to provide low-cost loans to small and mid-sized businesses. But small business owners say they can’t find banks willing to do the loans.
