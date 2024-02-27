and uses Countingup’s data and interface to streamline the loan application process, in a move to empower small businesses to take better control of their finances.” Yusupha Fatty, a Countingup …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by Business Loans Editor (see all)
- iwoca and Business Account Provider Countingup to Provide Flexible Loans - February 27, 2024
- The best small business loan options for startups, small businesses and solo entrepreneurs - February 27, 2024
- Recovery center opens in South Bay for flood-impacted businesses - February 26, 2024