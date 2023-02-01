Fintech lender Iwoca said it hit profitability for the first time last quarter after a surge in demand for borrowing as small businesses were rocked by soaring costs and a looming recession. The post …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by Business Loans Editor (see all)
- Iwoca hits profits as recession fears boost small firms’ demand for cash - February 1, 2023
- SBA offering low interest loans in Merced County after severe flooding - January 31, 2023
- Chicago Treasurer’s Office, Goldman Sachs 10,00 Small Businesses partner for small business program - January 31, 2023