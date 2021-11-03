Small businesses appreciated how their bank handled Paycheck Protection Program applications and forgiveness, according to a recent J.D. Power survey, but the pandemic continues to affect the finances …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by Business Loans Editor (see all)
- J.D. Power: PPP Forgiveness Drove Small Biz Satisfaction - November 3, 2021
- Mountain Raise connects small businesses with local investors - November 3, 2021
- Anchorage businessman agrees to pay $397,990 after fraudulently obtaining pandemic relief loans - November 3, 2021