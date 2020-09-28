J.P. Morgan Chase launches hub to fight small-business fraud

J.P. Morgan Chase (JPM, +2.3%) unveils a suite of online fraud protection tools to help its small and mid-size business clients at a time of increasing digital business and fraud activity due to COVID …
