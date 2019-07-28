In one potential scenario cited by MYbank President Jin Xiaolong in a recent interview, a small-business owner whose social credit score dropped because he failed to return a borrowed umbrella would …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by Business Loans Editor (see all)
- Jack Ma’s $290 Billion Loan Machine Is Changing Chinese Banking - July 27, 2019
- Pa. collects $1 million to settle securities accusations; sellers remain in business - July 27, 2019
- DTI wants more private partners for MSME loan access - July 27, 2019