The upshot of more information is a loan approval rate at MYbank that’s four times higher than at traditional lenders, which typically reject 80% of small-business loan requests and take at least …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by Business Loans Editor (see all)
- Jack Ma’s $290bn loan machine is changing Chinese banking - July 29, 2019
- Jack Ma’s 2 trillion yuan loan machine is changing Chinese banking - July 29, 2019
- Prospa reveals the 3 investments atop Australian small business wishlists - July 29, 2019