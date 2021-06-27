Youth Business Sri Lanka (YBSL), a youth assistance programme at the Ceylon Chamber of Commerce, provided loans to the value of Rs 250,000 to five youths from the Jaffna peninsula to start businesses, …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
- Jaffna Youths receive business loans from Youth Business Lanka - June 27, 2021
- World MSME Day: Check out THESE loan schemes by govt of India - June 27, 2021
- Dire need for blanket loan moratorium, think tank warns as MCO extended - June 27, 2021