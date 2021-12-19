It reeks of conflict of interest,” National Guardianship Association president Anthony Palmieri said of the 2008 loan from business manager Lou Taylor’s firm.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by Business Loans Editor (see all)
- Jamie Spears got $40K loan days before putting Britney under conservatorship - December 19, 2021
- Business is up heading into 2022, but so too are worries about paying off COVID debt - December 19, 2021
- Lawmakers, business leaders begin to raise alarms about dwindling federal aid, as omicron cases rise across U.S. - December 19, 2021