For women, financial exclusion is disproportionately higher as only 4% of all small business loans from mainstream financial institutions go to women, according to a report by the National Women’s …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by Business Loans Editor (see all)
- Jennifer Lopez Partners with Grameen America to Accelerate its Goal to Deploy $14 Billion in Loan Capital to 600,000 Low-Income Latina Entrepreneurs - June 14, 2022
- Wait, Where Did My Student Loans Go? - June 14, 2022
- Raising venture capital is about to get more difficult in 2022. 3 founders explain how to fund a business without VC. - June 14, 2022