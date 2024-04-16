When getting The Sports Bra up and running, Nguyen was passed over for small business loans and turned to Kickstarter, a crowdfunding platform, to get funding. On the raise it all or lose it platform, …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by Business Loans Editor (see all)
- Jenny Nguyen, founder of The Sports Bra, on supporting women in sports, business and in the community - April 16, 2024
- Financial Literacy in Small Businesses - April 16, 2024
- PPP Loan Audits Could Affect Millions of Borrowers - April 16, 2024