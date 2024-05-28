JFR has delivered a total return of over 19% since its merger with other Nuveen leveraged loan CEFs. Read why we are downgrading JFR CEF from Buy to Hold.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by Business Loans Editor (see all)
- JFR: Moving This Leveraged Loan Fund To Hold On The Back Of Tight Spreads (Rating Downgrade) - May 28, 2024
- KBank stays bullish on corporate loans - May 27, 2024
- Rising Credit Card Debt a Potentially Bad Sign for Economy - May 27, 2024