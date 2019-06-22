Meanwhile, the 20 largest banking institutions in the country held 57% of all assets, but their share of total small business lending was 28%, with a mere 18% of their commercial loan portfolios …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Jim Plack Advises on Options in Alternative Lending for Small Business Owners
Meanwhile, the 20 largest banking institutions in the country held 57% of all assets, but their share of total small business lending was 28%, with a mere 18% of their commercial loan portfolios …