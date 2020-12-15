Multimillionaire televangelist Joel Osteen’s Lakewood Church in Texas netted $4.4 million in bailouts through the federal COVID-19 relief program.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by Business Loans Editor (see all)
- Joel Osteen’s Lakewood Church received $4.4M COVID-19 PPP loan - December 15, 2020
- Warren Buffett Says Congress ‘Owes It to’ Small Businesses to Renew PPP Loan Program - December 15, 2020
- Warren Buffett presses Congress to provide more aid for small businesses: ‘It’s an economic war’ - December 15, 2020