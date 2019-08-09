Jon Lender: A Suffield firm got $3.5M in state loans and still went broke. Lamont’s economic chief says he won’t make the same mistake.

Lehman said he doesn’t foresee any more WMG-style loans to stimulate job creation under Lamont’s DECD, except in the much smaller amounts (sub-$300,000) of the Small Business Express program. …

Read Full Story at source (may require registration)

Author: